UAE participates in Arab Committee meeting for telecommunication, information in Cairo

The meeting began on Sunday at the headquarters of the Arab League General Secretariat, to prepare for the 44th meeting of the Executive Office of the Arab Ministers of Telecommunication and Information that will be held on Wednesday, and the 20th gathering of the Arab Ministers of Telecommunication and Information Council that will be held on Thursday.

The UAE is being represented by Jassem Al Ali, Director of the Telecommunication Sector Emergency Planning Administration of the Telecommunication Regulation Authority’s Administration of Technology Development Affairs.

Those at the meeting will discuss eight key items, including the outcomes of the working team of the committee assigned to develop the current Arab telecommunication structure, under the framework of the council’s meeting, as well as issues related to Palestine and the observer entities of the council, such as the Arab Regional Office of the International Telecommunication Federation, the Arab Organisation for Telecommunication and Information, and the Arab Network of the Telecommunication and Information Technology Regulation Authorities.

The three-day meeting will also discuss the joint Arab cooperation with other regional organisations in the area of telecommunication and information technology, an internet governance initiative for the Arab region, the regional liaison of the Arab Internet Project, and the Regional Forum of Arab Digital Content.