Noura Al Kaabi: We stand together in the shadow of our country's flag, with pride

During the 47th National Day celebrations, held at the Zayed University Dubai Campus, Al Kaabi said that Sheikh Zayed’s vision and wise leadership has made the UAE the country it is today; a modern unified state, that continues to prosper thanks to the will and determination of the UAE’s people.

The event was attended by Prof. Reyadh AlMehaideb, Vice-President of Zayed University, Dr. Fatima Al Darmaki, Assistant Provost for Student Affairs, Sadiq Al Mulla, Chief Administration and Finance Officer, alongside many faculty members, university staff, and students.

"Education and learning are the cornerstones of Sheikh Zayed’s legacy. Indeed, our University is living proof of this legacy and the importance of investing in our people," Her Excellency Al Kaabi said. "We have a duty to uphold the Spirit of the Union in all that we do. We shall remain faithful to Sheikh Zayed’s example; a beacon of inspiration for us all to strive for more. We will continue to strive tirelessly to foster learning across all academic fields for our students and support their creativity and innovation."

"We will double our efforts to achieve the highest standards and apply the latest learning and training tools to prepare outstanding graduates, whose enthusiasm will lead to greater creativity and innovation, and will contribute to forging a knowledge-based economy," the Minister added.

The celebrations began with the UAE’s national anthem performance by Zayed University students at the campus Atrium, followed by ‘We are all the UAE’ speech by Noora Mohammed, a presentation showcasing the UAE-Greece Culture Week Festivities, a UAE Cooking Demonstration by Emirati Chef Sultan Mana Al Otaiba, folkloric shows and dances (Mazyood), Falcon show, Classic Car Exhibition, and Henna Arts.