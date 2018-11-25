Abdullah bin Zayed inaugurates 'Sheikh Zayed and Europe: a Journey' exhibition

Organised by the European Union Delegation to the UAE and the Austrian and Bulgarian Presidencies of the Council of the EU for the year 2018, the exhibition, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will run until 31st December, 2018.

Dr. Antonella Mei-Pochtler, Special Advisor to the Austrian Federal Chancellor attended the opening ceremony along with Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi, President of the Federal National Council, Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, government officials, the Ambassadors of 25 EU Member States present in the UAE, and 150 other VIP guests.

The exhibition was organised in collaboration with more than 16 Emirati and International organisations.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the importance of the exhibition and its role in shedding light on Sheikh Zayed's pioneering efforts in establishing a strong and strategic relationship between the UAE and EU countries.

In a statement on the occasion, Sheikh Abdullah said, "Sheikh Zayed was inspired by what he saw in Europe, and wanted the same for his people. And with the new revenues generated by oil sales, he was able to embark upon major construction and development projects at home, to ensure that the people benefitted from their wealth, and to work for unity and federation in the region."

In his welcoming address, EU Ambassador to the UAE, Patrizio Fondi said, "In celebration of the Year of Zayed, we are very happy to be organising this exceptional exhibition under the patronage of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to allow the residents of the UAE to revisit Sheikh Zayed's historic relationship with Europe and to know more about the UAE's strong ties to the European Union.