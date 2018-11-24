Mohamed bin Zayed visits Etihad Airways pavilion in Yas Marina Circuit

Upon arrival, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed met with Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, the Chairman of Etihad Airways, and a number of the company's top executives and pilots as well as strategic partners, who briefed him on the details of the air show to be carried out by Etihad Airways ahead of the final race on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohamed listened to a briefing from Etihad Airways pilots on the role of the air carrier as being the official airline partner of the 2019 Special Olympic World Summer Games, an event that will bring more than 7,000 athletes from 170 nations to Abu Dhabi in March of that year.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince expressed his appreciation of the partners and supporters of the local and global events hosted by the UAE and their role in promoting a civilised image of the country and its people as well as its potential to play host to the world's largest and most prestigious championships.

Sheikh Mohamed met with one of the People of Determination during his visit to the pavilion.

He was shown around the Yas Circuit utilities and briefed on the latest preparations for the grand event. He underlined the keenness of all departments concerned to support and enable the sports sector in the country to ensure the UAE will remain a key and integrated hub for grand sports events as per the latest international standards.

" FORMULA 1 is not a sporting event only; but rather a platform for multi-cultural dialogues between world peoples. We are delighted here in the UAE to serve as a bridge for bolstering cultural communication between world peoples," Sheikh Mohamed added, wishing full success for all the participants in the grand event and its organisers.

On the sidelines of the event, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed met with Juan Carlos, former King of Spain, Ferretti CEO Alberto Galassi, and John Sexton, Founder of Catalyst Foundation, with whom he exchanged cordial talk and words of warm welcome.

Sheikh Mohamed during the tour was accompanied by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority.