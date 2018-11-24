RAK Crown Prince hails 'star rating system' as catalyst to improve government services

Sheikh Mohammed's remarks came as he uncovered the "Five-Star Board" obtained by the Ras Al Khaimah Registration Center, affiliated to the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship, in the presence of Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, and a number of officials.

The centre got the top rating in the recent results of the global star rating system involving 167 customer happiness centres from 20 federal bodies. The lever of services provided is the criterion on which each government body is evaluated.

Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi hailed the diligent efforts made by various government bodies to translate the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for all government bodies to provide the best services in the world.

The star rating system reflects an approach to delivering unprecedented services that make people happy and improve the quality of their lives.