Abdullah bin Zayed meets Dominican Republic's Foreign Minister

The meeting occasioned a review of means of propelling political, economic and cultural cooperation and the exchange of expertise and transfer of knowledge in areas of renewable energy.

Sheikh Abdullah during the meeting affirmed that the UAE has privileged relations with the Dominican Republic and that the country is keen to foster these ties across various fields.

The top diplomat of Dominican Republic hailed the prestigious status enjoyed by the UAE at the regional and international levels and affirmed his country's determination to accelerate bilateral relations.

At the end of the meeting, the two ministers signed four memoranda of understanding on promoting cultural cooperation; strengthening political consultations; forming a task force to promote investments; and advancing cooperation between the Emirates Diplomatic Academy and its counterpart in Dominican.