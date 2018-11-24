NCM warns of unstable weather, poor visibility

According to forecasts released on Saturday by the centre, clouds will form over scattered areas by Sunday afternoon, developing into some convective clouds associated with rainfall. The eastern and northern mountains will help to develop convective and rain clouds with different intensities accompanied by lightning and thunder at times.

The density of clouds will gradually reduce from Monday to Tuesday, with partly cloudy to cloudy weather with some rainfall especially east and northwards.

The south-eastern winds will freshen causing dust and sand to blow, with poor horizontal visibility over the exposed areas, becoming fresh north-westerly by Monday, with a significant fall in temperatures starting westward and extending gradually over the coasts and other areas of the country. Winds will be strong at times with towering clouds.

The sea is rough in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea and becoming very rough with cloud activity.

The NCM urged motorists to take all precautions while driving in the event of rain, as well as in poor visibility.