Sheikha Fatima Humanitarian Campaign celebrates World Children's Day in Africa

The initiatives were launched as part of World Children's Day celebrations and the Year of Zayed celebrations in the UAE.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Women's Union, noted that Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, is heavily invested in supporting mothers and children both locally and globally, especially in areas concerning health care. She explained that the Sheikha Fatima Global Humanitarian Campaign has so far helped provide medical diagnostic, therapeutic and preventative services to some 15 million children and the elderly, via its network of mobile hospitals and clinics.

Dr. Khalid Boumtia, Secretary-General of the Arab Society for Social Responsibility, praised the UAE's foreign aid policy and efforts, as well as Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's efforts to enhance volunteerism in humanitarian work to help serve the children of the world.

"The Sheikh Fatima Global Humanitarian Campaign and its mobile field hospitals show a qualitative leap in humanitarian aid," he said, further expressing his appreciation to the General Women's Union in adopting these initiatives and developing partnerships with various UAE and African institutions to provide quality care for children.