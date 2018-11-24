Children's nutritional supplements distributed in Yemen's Red Sea Coast

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, delivered the first batch of food supplements to the hospital, with an aim to provide a total of 200 tons of supplements for children in Yemen's Red Sea Coast region.

Said Al Dhaheri, ERC representative, and Dr. Ayed Nasser, Deputy Director of Al-Durahmi, oversaw the delivery of the aid.

The ERC also distributed over 800 mosquito nets to residents in the Durahmi district and its surrounding areas, as part of its effort to alleviate burdens experienced by Yemeni citizens and reduce the spread of infectious diseases.

Al Dhaheri affirmed the ERC's continued support for the health sector in the Red Sea Coast of Yemen, adding that the aid authority will continue to provide medicinal and national supplies, backing health care services in liberated areas of Yemen, and providing necessary treatment services for Yemen's people.