21,000 Yemenis in Red Sea Coast regions have access to clean water

This latest development will provide 21,000 Yemenis with access to potable water, as part of the UAE Water Aid, Suqia, campaign, commissioned to excavate a total of 23 solar-powered artesian wells along the Red Sea Coast of Yemen.

Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, Sultan Abdullah Mahmoud, Director-General of the Mocha Directorate, along with Yemeni officials attended the opening ceremony.

Al Kaabi explained that providing access to clean water comes within the remit of the various humanitarian and development aid projects undertaken by the ERC in Yemen. He went to say that the two artisan wells will provide Yemeni families in Al Zahari and Yakhtal districts, and their surrounding villages with free access to clean water, noting that the solar energy systems consist of 144 solar power panels that will ensure that availability of water 24-hours a day.