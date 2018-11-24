UAE Ambassador to Mexico meets MORENA Party President

During the meeting, Al Minhali relayed the UAE government's best wishes and success to the newly elected ruling party, led by President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, noting the UAE leadership's interest to enhance cooperation between the two countries further, and deepen relations between their governments and peoples.

The MORENA Party President expressed her thanks for the warm welcome, adding that the party is keen to cooperate with the UAE as one of the main partners in the Gulf, and the Middle East region.

The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and means to enhance them, particularly in the trade and investment, cultural and tourism sectors.