Visit of Saudi Crown Prince to UAE marks new era of continuous integration :NMC Chairman

Dr. Al Jaber said that the UAE-Saudi relations are 'strong and strategic' in various fields and ties have been given special attention and care by the leaderships of both countries.

He termed the trip of Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Abu Dhabi as a visit to his family and brothers and reflects the strong bonds and joint work between the two countries in the light of the growing fraternal relations between them.

He added that Emirati-Saudi ties were witnessng a state of harmony in visions and stances to form a role model in the joint Arab action, a model based on the inherited and deep-rooted legacy of mutual understanding and consensus at all levels, which is supported by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia,His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He indicated that, "We are proud of the visit of Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the UAE, and we believe that the relations of affection and brotherhood between our two countries are deep-rooted and supported by a shared vision aimed at development of our countries in the best interest of our brotherly peoples. The two leaderships have the aspiration and wisdom to pursue the path of development, building and prosperity for the peoples of the two countries, in particular, and the region in general."