Mohammed Al Sharqi attends 19th group wedding in Fujairah

The mass wedding, organised as per directives of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, was hosted as part of the Year of Zayed and the UAE's 47th National Day.

The Fujairah Crown Prince stated that hosting mass weddings is a model of the culture of giving established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and sustained by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates. He noted that the initiative will contribute to cementing brotherhood and social solidarity bonds and facilitate marriage expenses.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the couples and their families while wishing them a happy and stable married life. He also highlighted the efforts exerted by the Group Wedding Committee in Fujairah.