UAE, France re-affirm determination to consolidate strategic partnership

This came in a joint statement issued by the two countries following the state visit paid by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to France on November 21st at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

They reiterated their commitment to promote cultural dialogue and reinforce values of tolerance by further facilitating cultural exchanges between their various institutions.

Towards this end, the two nations have decided to organise the 'French-Emirati Season 2021' in celebration of the Golden Jubilee of the formation of the United Arab Emirates. The season will feature a collection of activities to be held in both the UAE and France in 2021, a year which will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the UAE.