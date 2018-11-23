ERC supports women's empowerment projects in Shabwa

"In line with the Year of Zayed, the Authority is keen to carry out service projects across the recently liberated Yemeni territories, including Shabwa as part of the UAE efforts to rehabilitate the infrastructure and helping the locals survive their suffering," said Sultan Al Nuaimi, ERC representative in Shabwa.

"The ERC assistance is aimed at helping the society launch small enterprises on sewing, handicraft and charitable activities in addition to organising training courses in a way that can generate revenues and groom a large number of young girls in various women-focused professions," he added.

Fatma Faraj Hidra, the society chairwoman, expressed appreciation of the UAE support and the country's determination to carry out infrastructure projects to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.