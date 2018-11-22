UAE Embassy concludes breast cancer campaign in Lebanon

The campaign was launched last October by UAE Ambassador to Lebanon, Dr. Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, at the Embassy headquarters in the presence of Lebanese Vice Prime Minister, Public Health Minister, Ghassan Hasbani.

The UAE campaign, launched in conjunction with the national campaign to combat breast cancer, was conducted over a month in all Lebanese regions and villages, funded by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation as part of Zayed Initiatives 2018.

In this framework, awareness seminars were organised to shed light on breast cancer risk, ways of prevention and treatment conducted by supervising doctors, specialised cadres and volunteers.

At the conclusion of the Campaign, Ambassador Shamsi said the campaign aimed to raise awareness of breast cancer and encourage women to undergo the necessary preventive measures for early detection, diagnosis and full recovery.