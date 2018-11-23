Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss brotherly relations

This came during their talks here on Thursday, following the arrival of the Saudi Crown Prince, currently on a state visit to the UAE, with the two leaders re-affirming that their strategic cooperation is based on a robust foundation of mutual trust and understanding and common interest.

They exchanged views over a series of issues, including the current threats and challenges besetting the Middle East and their impact on the stability and security of the region's peoples.

"The UAE-Saudi relations are an exceptional role model for brotherly ties that go down to the annals of history. They are firmly based on mutual respect and joint determination to achieving the ambitions of their two peoples for sustainable development, social welfare and economic wellbeing," said His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

"Relations between the two sisterly countries are steadily progressing and continually forging ahead thanks to the prudent vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia," he added, reiterating that the two countries set an example to be copied for integrated relations and identical views on issues of common interest.

"Our two nations are making large strategic strides to ensure the welfare and happiness of their peoples," Abu Dhabi Crown Prince added.

"The UAE-Saudi relations have witnessed a quantum leap that has been translated over the recent years into joint actions across all political, economic, cultural and defence fields," he said, citing the establishment of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council in May 2016 as a robust steppingstone for significantly growing these ties across various domains.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is assuming a pivotal role in efficiently confronting the challenges besetting the region and is spearheading the efforts aimed at ensuring security, stability and development for the region's peoples, not to mention its good offices to achieve peace, and safety across different parts of the world," Sheikh Mohamed added.

He wished Prince Mohammed continued success in ensuring full success for the ambitious projects, launched by the Kingdom recently to realise the Saudi people's hopes for brighter future and continued welfare and prosperity.

The two sides, at the end of their talks, doubled on the importance of continuing to follow-up the implementation of their joint initiatives to accomplish their vision across all economic, developmental, political and military fields.

They emphasised that the robust partnership between the two countries is a strong pillar for joint Arab security thanks to the regional and global clout and leverage they enjoy and to their firm and clear-cut stands towards the challenges and threats besetting the region, primarily the menace of extremism and terrorism posed by fanatic and terror groups who are seeking to undermine the stability of the region.

The two leaders underscored their determination to continue efforts to ensure coordinated Arab stances towards the mechanisms of addressing the region's issues.

Attending the talks between the two leaders were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; h.Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy National Security Adviser; Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Diab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince; and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Also attending were Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; along with a large number of top state officials and dignitaries.

From the Saudi side, Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Advisor to the Saudi Royal Court; Prince Abdulaziz bin Nayef, Interior Minister; Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi; Mohammad bin Abdul Malek Al Shaikh, Minister of State; Adel Al Jubair, Foreign Minister; Minister of Information Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awad; Engineer Mohammed Al Tuwaijri, Minsiter of Economy and Planning; Chief of General Intelligence, Khalid Bin Ali Al-Humaidan; and a number of princes and senior officials, attended the talks.