In his remarks on the current visit by Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, to the UAE, Sheikh Hazza said, "The entire nation- leadership and people- is happy welcoming Prince Mohammed bin Salman to his second home."

"The UAE will continue to be two hearts beating in one body, together celebrating our past, jointly addressing our present challenges, and ultimately making our future dreams come true," he added.