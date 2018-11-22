UAE participates in Arab Justice Ministers’ meetings in Khartoum

The inaugural session was attended by President of Sudan, Omar Hassan Al Bashir, senior officials from the Arab League, Sudanese ministers and members of the diplomatic corps.

Al Badi delivered a speech at the inaugural session in the presence of Al Bashir. He handed the council's presidency over to his Sudanese counterpart, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Salem, who thanked the UAE for assuming the presidency of the 33rd session.

The Arab ministers discussed several topics on the meeting's agenda, including proposals to unify and integrate legislations. They also reviewed draft conventions relating to combatting terrorism, refugees and anti-corruption.