UAE Ambassador attends President of Kazakhstan's meeting with diplomatic missions

Sharjah24 – WAM: UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohamed Ahmed Bin Sultan Al Jaber recently attended the annual meeting of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with heads of the diplomatic missions accredited to Kazakhstan at the Presidential Palace here.
The ambassador met with the Kazakh president at the end of the meeting and exchanged views over ways of propelling the distinguished relations between the two countries.
Addressing the meeting Nazarbayev touched on his country's foreign policy and his government's efforts to ensure social wellbeing and economic welfare to different segments of society.