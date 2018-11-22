Emirates Auction organises a public auction in Abu Dhabi

The auction, which will launch its activities at 5:00 pm, will offer a variety of number plates that all belong to category 1, which include 54 vehicle number plates, the most prominent of which is number (3) as it is the only one-digit vehicle number plate available for bidding. The auction will also offer a unique batch of numbers that include 3 “classic” number plates consisting of the numbers (4), (44) and (444), as well as 3 motorbike number plates consisting of the numbers (7), (77), (777).

Some of the most prominent numbers in the auction are (16), (20), (22), (55), (100), (111), (555), (700), (911), (1010), (1122), (1212), (1234), (2020), (2211), (2222), (9000), (9090), (10101), (12345), (20202), (22222), and (50000).

His Excellency Abdulla M. AlMannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, stated that he expects the auction to witness a fierce competition on a variety of numbers, including the number plates (3), (1971), (1234), and (12345), among others. He pointed out that the introduction of number plates that are suitable for classic vehicles and motorbikes have added a new dimension to the auction, since it attracts a new segment who are considered enthusiasts of motorbikes and classic cars, both of which are available in large numbers in the country.

Emirates Auction stressed its commitment to organize its new auction in accordance to the best international practices and standards, and to manage it with the highest level of professionalism, ease and transparency, which helps to ensure the satisfaction of both its partners and the public.

The distinguished number plates can be viewed directly through the company's website www.EmiratesAuction.com or by downloading its smartphone application through “Google Play” or the “Apple Store.”

Those wishing to participate in the auction should be present well in advance before the bidding starts in order to deposit a security check. Bidders are entitled to an unlimited number of number plates and the auction prices start at the specified nominal value. Bidders are able to transfer the numbers that they have won to others during the auction.