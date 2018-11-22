Ajman Ruler orders university scholarships for Kenyan Muslim students

His Highness Sheikh Humaid issued these instructions during his meeting with Dr. Yusuf Abdulrahman Nzibo, National Chairman of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims, SUPKEM, and his accompanying delegation, at the Emiri Court today.

His Highness Ajman Ruler, in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ruler's Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs, was briefed about the SUPKEM's programmes, plan and projects and its role in spreading the teachings of Islam in various villages and cities of Kenya.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid was also briefed on the important UAE projects in Kenya, especially the construction and expansion of Islamic schools and mosques. The head of the delegation requested Ajman Ruler to provide the council with copies of the Holy Quran in Swahili language to be distributed in the Kenyan villages. The gesture will have a positive effect to teach Muslims the noble values of Islam and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) in their local language.

His Highness Ajman Ruler emphasised his support for the projects of the council in Kenya, while praising its efforts to enhance the religious values in the Kenyan society.

Nzibo expressed his happiness at meeting with His Highness Ruler of Ajman and lauded his keenness on raising awareness and innovative ideas to promote tolerance values in the Kenyan society.

A number of officials attended the meeting.