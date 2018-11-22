Mohamed bin Zayed visits Sheikh Zayed Centre at The Louvre Museum in Paris

Sheikh Mohamed made the remarks while touring the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Centre at the Musee du Louvre (Louvre Museum) in Paris on Wednesday. The centre, located in the Pavillon de l’Horloge of the Museum, highlights the achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"This Centre embodies the values advocated by the late Sheikh Zayed, including values of tolerance, cooperation and peaceful coexistence among peoples, irrespective of culture, religion, race, and geographical locations. The visitors get to know about his rich legacy and his inspiring endeavours to champion values of humanity, peace, stability and development for all peoples of the world," he added.

Sheikh Mohamed described the Louvre Museum as a 'global cultural icon' that safeguards human heritage across different eras of history and promotes arts and creativity.

"The Louvre is a living example of France's position as the epicentre of enlightenment, not only to Europe, but to the whole world."

Sheikh Mohamed noted that the Louvre Abu Dhabi, which was inaugurated in 2017, is a culmination of the profoundly strong relations between the UAE and France, especially in the cultural domains. He continued by saying that the Museum represents an example of cooperation in celebrating the common heritage of humanity and turning it into a symbol of peace in a volatile world.

"In today's world, we need the common heritage of humanity to unite peoples and nations in the face of global challenges," he stated.

Upon his arrival at the Museum, Sheikh Mohamed was received by Jean-Luc Martinez, President of the Musee du Louvre, and a number of officials. He was briefed on the different sections of the museum.

Sheikh Mohamed stopped at the portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. A minute of silence was observed.

Sheikh Mohamed also toured the Louvre medieval (Louvre of the Middle-Age). He stopped at the Saint-Louis-du-Louvre and also at the Sheikh Zayed Centre, which tells the history of the Louvre and interprets the collections held at the museum to millions of visitors every year, strengthening collaboration between the UAE and France, particularly in the cultural field.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied during his tour by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazroeui, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Lt. General Isa Saif bin Abalan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.