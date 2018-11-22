Mohamed bin Zayed meets French PM, businessmen

The meeting, which took place at Matignon Palace in attendance of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the two parties discussed ways of bolstering distinguished ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and France across cultural, educational, economic, investment and political spheres. The two sides expressed their determination to further advance joint cooperation and work.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Edouard Philippe took a stock of the latest regional and global developments and exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual concern regarding promotion of values peace, tolerance, dialogue and coexistence among different peoples and enhancement of security and peace in the region and the world at large.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE was keen to solidify its existing partnership with the friendly Republic of France in various areas and harness the available opportunities to expand and diversify bilateral economic and developmental cooperation.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE was adopting an ambitious development vision based on innovation, qualitative education and advanced technologies so as to build a knowledge-driven that could open up promising prospects for Emirati-French cooperation.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE's keenness on creating a favorable environment that encourages and attracts world high profile businessmen and investors to maintain its gravity as one of the world most important investment powerhouses and hubs in the region and the world.

In turn, the French prime minister lauded the evolving UAE-France's ties and the joint cultural projects which, he said, strengthen bilateral friendship and cooperation.

He said he was looking forward for more constructive, qualitative partnership with the UAE so as to realise the aspirations of the peoples of both countries.