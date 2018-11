Espinosa announced the re-appointment of Ambassador Nusseibeh and the new Co-Chair, Christian Braun, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Luxembourg to the UN, during the General Assembly debate on the question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council.

"It is an honour to accept the President of the General Assembly’s invitation to continue co-chairing the IGN alongside Ambassador Braun," expressed Ambassador Nusseibeh.