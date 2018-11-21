Hamdan bin Zayed inspects site of Al Dhafra Heritage Festival in Madinat Zayed

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed the latest preparations for the festival’s launch in December, and directed the staff of its camel racing track to provide the required services to ensure the success of the festival’s camel races, as well as to offer assistance to competitors, participants and the audience.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the support of the wise leadership for camel sports, which have become an annual tradition that promotes the Emirati identity among the country’s people and urges the youth to remember their past and preserve their heritage.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited Saeed bin Rasas Al Mansouri and Ghanem Mohammed Salmeen Al Mazrouei in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region.

Al Mansouri and Al Mazrouei welcomed Sheikh Hamdan’s visit and expressed their happiness and those of their families and the area’s residents at the visit.

Sheikh Hamdan exchanged conversation with the attendees, which reflects the deep relations between the wise leadership and the people, as well as the leadership’s support for its children and its efforts to monitor their affairs and lives, assess their needs, and offer them relevant development services and projects.

He then prayed to Allah Almighty to protect the wise leadership and continue granting the country security, pride and stability, in light of the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A number of officials were present.