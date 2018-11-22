Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE students in France

While learning about their specialisations and academic conditions during the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed urged them to work hard and make diligent efforts to excel in their study so as to contribute - along with their other peers - in the development of the homeland.

''My children, you are the ambassadors of the UAE overseas and serve as bridges of communication and interaction to convey the bright image of your country, its values of tolerance and coexistence and its civilisational and humanitarian progress to other peoples and nations,'' His Highness said while addressing the Emirati students.

Sheikh Mohamed said he was delighted at meeting with the students and checking on their conditions, affirming that Emirati students inside and outside the country are at the centre of the leadership attention, which he added, will spare no effort to provide all adequate methods and resources to support them in their quest to reach their academic goals and excel in order realise their nation's aspirations.

For their part, the students expressed their joy at meeting Sheikh Mohamed, pledging to live up to the leadership's expectations and confidence by obtaining the highest academic qualifications so as to contribute in the country's development and progress. They also thanked the UAE leadership for providing them with every possible services, assistance and support to pursue their academic journey.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation;Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; and Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; and Lieutenant General, Isa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.