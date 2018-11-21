Abdullah bin Zayed meets with French Minister of Foreign Affairs

During the meeting, which took place as part of the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Paris, in response to an invitation by Emmanuel Macron, President of France, both sides discussed the bilateral ties between the UAE and France and their efforts to enhance their overall cooperation.

They also exchanged their views on regional developments and discussed regional and international topics of mutual concern, including the situation in Yemen and Libya and the international community’s efforts to fight terrorism and extremism.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the UAE has close and historic strategic ties with France while highlighting its keenness to promote and develop them.

Le Drian stated that the UAE is a strategic partner of his country while highlighting its keenness to reinforce their overall cooperation.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Le Drian attended the signing of the agreement to provide medical services for UAE citizens in France between the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and the American Hospital in Paris.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Hamad Al Hamli, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health, and Olivier Bosque, President of the Hospital.

They also attended the signing of the agreement between the department and the Paris Hospital to provide medical services to the UAE citizens in France, which was signed Al Hamli and Fabrick Friel, Director-General of the Paris Hospital.

The meeting was attended by Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, Eng. Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazroui, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Mohammed Ismail Al Sahlawi, Deputy UAE Ambassador to France.

The meeting was also attended by Maurice Gourdault-Montagne, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, and Patrick Maisonnave, the Ministry's Counterterrorism Ambassador-at-Large.