Sheikha Fatima receives guests of ‘Childhood and Motherhood Award’ celebration

The princesses attended the celebration of the "Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and Childhood Award," and participated in the "Interfaith Alliance For Safer Communities: Child Dignity in the Digital World Forum."

Sheikha Fatima held a dinner party to honour the princesses and the forum’s participants, with the attendance of several Sheikhas, female ministers and female business leaders.

The princesses and the forum’s attendees commended Sheikha Fatima’s local and international efforts to support women, mothers and children.

They also expressed their appreciation for Sheikha Fatima’s announcement to make the award an international award, so mothers and children from around the world can benefit from it, and researchers and experts can conduct relevant research and studies with its support, which will help to benefit and protect mothers and children in their communities.