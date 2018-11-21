UAE participates in UN charity market in Geneva

The UAE’s participation in the market, which aims to fund charity projects and programmes for children around the world, was supported by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and was supervised by the wife of Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the UN and Other International Organisations in Geneva.

The Emirati pavilion showcased handmade items and heritage products and a special stand for Emirati food, which witnessed considerable demand from the market’s visitors, who included ambassadors, diplomats, members of permanent missions, and officials from international organisations, reflecting the UAE’s stature and the appreciation of other nationalities for its culture and heritage.

Al Zaabi praised Her Highness Sheikha Fatima’s role in supporting women’s and children’s causes both inside and outside the country while affirming that Sheikha Fatima is respected by international organisations, especially the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, UN Women, who honoured her on many occasions.

Al Zaabi’s wife noted Her Highness heikha Fatima’s support for the annual market and stressed that its revenue will be donated to several international children’s programmes while highlighting her humanitarian efforts and her active contributions to enhancing the country’s position in international forums.

This year’s market coincides with the annual celebration of Universal Children’s Day on 20th November, which was established in 1954 to promote global awareness of children’s causes and improve their welfare.