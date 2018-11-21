UAE Ambassador meets Turkmenistan FM

Sharjah 24 – WAM: The UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Hassan Abdullah Al Adhab, has met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rasit Meredow.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Oil and Gas Turkmenistan, OGT 2018, exhibition currently taking place in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat. 
 
Ambassador Al Adhab conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, to the Turkmen Foreign Minister, who also relayed his greetings and well wishes to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Dr. Anwar Gargash.