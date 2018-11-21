ERC supports dialysis centres in Shabwa, Yemen

The fuel aims to keep the electric generators of these medical establishments running, to continue their humanitarian services offered to local kidney failure patients.

Sultan Al Nuaimi, ERC Representative in Shabwa Governorate, said that supporting the dialysis centres is part of the ERC’s efforts in Yemen while pointing out that the diesel fuel shipment is not the first of its kind, as the ERC had previously supported these centres with similar amounts of fuel. It also provided medicines and supplies to the centres in Mayfa'a, Ataq and Beihan, he added.

Nasser Mathyab Musallam, Executive Director of the Dialysis Centres in Shabwa Governorate, praised the UAE’s ongoing support for the dialysis hospital and centres in the governorate while affirming that the supplying these centres with diesel fuel will enable them to continue offering medical services to local patients.