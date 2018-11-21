ERC re-launches Al Khansaa School in Taiz, Yemen

The school’s restoration is part of the ERC’s efforts to improve and advance the local education system.

The launch of the school, which has 1,200 students, was attended by Mohammed Al Qamzi, ERC Representative, Mohammed Ali Al Dharafi, Director of Education in Al Wazi’iyah District, Mohammed Qassim, Principal of the School, and several officials from the Yemeni Ministry of Education.

Al Qamzi said that the launch of the school, which runs 16 classes, is part of a series of Emirati projects to support the education sector in Taiz Governorate and its districts, which have been supported by the ERC in all areas, to return their normal living conditions and ease the suffering of Yemeni citizens.

He explained that the ERC’s related plans include restoring and maintaining schools and educational institutions, furnishing them, supplying them with equipment, and providing school supplies to students, as well as offering logistical support to these institutions, which were damaged by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

Mohammed Al Dharafi, Director of Education in Al Wazi’iyah District, said that restoring the schools reflects the ERC’s efforts to support the local education system and enable students to continue their studies.