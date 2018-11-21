ERC to implement new fishery projects in Yemen

At a meeting with a number of representatives from the Ministry of Fisheries in Yemen, Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, said the Emirates Red Crescent is committed to meeting the necessary needs of liberated areas with those new projects.

The projects will see the rehabilitation of administrative fishery offices and equip them with solar energy systems and help improve the living conditions of fishermen and their families - as well as the region's broader population - who largely depend on the fishing sector. This is part of a series of projects the ERC launched for the rebuilding of the Red Sea Coast at a cost of AED107,100 million.

During the meeting with the Yemeni side, which included Ali Rajeh, Advisor to the Yemeni Minister of Fisheries and Dr. Hassan Ali Taher, Governor of Hodeidah, Al Kaabi learned about the needs of fishermen in the area and discussed the mechanisms of supporting current and future fishing projects and ways they can work together to increase fish production. The two sides agreed on the importance of allocating special sites in fish markets to supply families of Yemeni martyrs and the most needy.