Parliament calls for advancing UAE competitiveness rankings

This came during the 3rd session of the FNC 16th Legislative Chapter's Fourth Ordinary Round which convened on Tuesday, at its premises under the chairwomanship of Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council.

The meeting called for developing an integrated statistics database patterned after the latest international standards, and establishing a unified and comprehensive statistics system to ensure accuracy and top quality of reports in alignment with the UAE Vision 2021.

A number of ministers attended the session.