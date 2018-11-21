Winners of Sheikha Fatima Award for Motherhood and Childhood honoured

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Reem Al Falasi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, honoured the key personalities that play eminent roles in supporting mothers and children, atop of whom is His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, whose prize was received by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

A number of charities, government entities and individuals were honoured for supporting and protecting mothers and children during the ceremony which was held at the Emirates Palace in the presence of Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council;. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; along with a number of Sheikhas, Saudi princesses, ministers, dignitaries, and state officials.

"The UAE, since the time of late Sheikh Zayed, has been keen to invest in and build human capital since they are the nation's most cherished and valuable asset. An approach which has, since then, been closely followed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, along with Their Highnesses Rulers of Emirates" Sheikha Fatima said in a statement read on her behalf by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed.

"The nation is taking primary care of people of various social backgrounds, the priority of whom are mothers and children. It's essential for children to be raised in an emotionally and intellectually safe environment because they are the future makers and will become entrusted once grown to become confident, willing and relentless people."

The primary role of a mother is childcare and contribution to the development of the country through her involvement in public roles, she added.

"An ideal mother is one who can balance work and family, raising her children well to prepare and engage them in the making of the nation’s future and development."