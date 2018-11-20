Khalifa bin Tahnoun continues visiting martyrs' families

During his visit to their houses, Sheikh Khalifa delivered the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and his best wishes for continued wellbeing.

He said that his visits are part of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to call upon the martyrs’ families and fulfill their needs.

Sheikh Khalifa exchanged cordial talk with the families, affirming determination to stand by the children and parents of martyrs. He also pointed out that the office, since its establishment, has implemented many initiatives to empower the families of martyrs in various social and academic areas.

The families and parents of the nation’s martyrs thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and valued the support of the wise leadership, expressing pride of the sacrifices made by their sons.