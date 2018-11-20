Jordan's Rapid Intervention Brigade re-named after Mohamed bin Zayed

The launch of the new name of the brigade, now called "Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Rapid Intervention Brigade (High Readiness), took place in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah II of Jordan during a military ceremony that began with the national anthems of the two countries.

The ceremony consisted of the departure of the old flag of the brigade from the stage, followed by the entry of the new flag into a queue lined up for the royal stage, with a professionally trained and highly prepared force that could quickly open and spread, while the music played national pieces when the flags came in and left.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed appreciation of the noble gesture made by King Abdullah, which, he said, translates the depth and width of bilateral relations between the two countries.

"The Royal Jordanian Air Force is noted for their efficiency and deep experience and their elements are well-known for their high combat effectiveness and sophisticated military capabilities," Abu Dhabi Crown Prince said at the launch ceremony which took place at Husseiniya Palace.

"The Jordanian armed forces have joined their UAE peers in carrying out significant peace-keeping missions and their joint cooperation is a role model for effective training and coordination," he added, noting that he is looking forward to furthering joint action to the best interest of both nations and their peoples, and ultimately to the higher good of the region's peoples and stability.

For his part, King Abdullah said renaming the brigade after Sheikh Mohamed translates the high appreciation held by the people of Jordan for the UAE and H.H. Sheikh Mohamed, and reflects the deeply-rooted ties between the two countries, which remain a model to be copied by other nations.

Attending the launch ceremony were .H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Yousef Mana'a Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Mattar Saif Sulaiman Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan; Lt. General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Hussein Jassim Al Nowais, Chairman of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development.

The brigade was set up in 2014 at the level of a battalion of rapid reaction force, and in 2017 the brigade level including the rapid intervention battalion / 91, the rapid intervention battalion / 81 and the rapid intervention battalion / 61 Commandos, just as the brigade includes the female component to perform the assigned tasks it.