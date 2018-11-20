Mohamed bin Zayed concludes a visit to Jordan

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Tuesday, left Amman after a visit during which he had talks with King Abdullah II of Jordan on further consolidating the robust ties between the two countries besides an array of international and regional issues of common interest.
King Abdullah saw off Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Queen Alia International Airport.
 
Sheikh Mohamed's accompanying delegation included Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Yousef Mana'a Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Mattar Saif Sulaiman Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan; Lt. General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Hussein Jassim Al Nowais, Chairman of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development.