UAE, Jordan sign $100 million agreement to promote entrepreneurship

  • Tuesday 20, November 2018 in 9:44 PM
  • During the signing
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and King Abdullah II of Jordan, Tuesday attended the signing of a US$100 million agreement to finance micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Hashemite Kingdom.
The agreement, signed at Al Husseiniya Palace here by Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and Jordan's Crown Prince Foundation, is aimed to support entrepreneurship and underpin the Jordanian government's efforts to ensure a stable and balanced economy.
 
It targets financing around 22,000 projects over five years and creating around 28,000 job opportunities for Jordanian youth. Women-focused projects account for 47 percent of the developments, with rural areas getting 40 percent of the finance.