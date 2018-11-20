UAE, Jordan sign $100 million agreement to promote entrepreneurship

The agreement, signed at Al Husseiniya Palace here by Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and Jordan's Crown Prince Foundation, is aimed to support entrepreneurship and underpin the Jordanian government's efforts to ensure a stable and balanced economy.

It targets financing around 22,000 projects over five years and creating around 28,000 job opportunities for Jordanian youth. Women-focused projects account for 47 percent of the developments, with rural areas getting 40 percent of the finance.