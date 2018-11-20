King of Jordan grants Mohamed bin Zayed the 'Order of Hussein ibn Ali'

His Highness was awarded the accolade during a special ceremony held at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman, Jordan, as part of his official visit to the country.

King Abdullah affirmed the strong ties of friendship and bilateral relations between Jordan and the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and praised the great role Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed plays in further cementing said ties across all levels of cooperation and coordination.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the King of Jordan. He stressed that the historical relations between the two countries, founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and King Hussein bin Talal, will continue to prosper as a result of the keenness and determination shown by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Yousef Mana'a Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Mattar Saif Sulaiman Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan; Lt. General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Hussein Jassim Al Nowais, Chairman of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, were present during the ceremony.