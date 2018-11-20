Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss ties, regional developments

The discussions were held during a meeting by His Highness and the Jordanian monarch at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman, Jordan, in the presence of the delegations of the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Jordan, and discussed the prospects of developing them in the trade and investment, development, and political sectors, that best serve the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince conveyed to King Abdullah II the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes to the brotherly Jordanian people for progress and prosperity, and continued development in UAE-Jordan relations, reflecting the two countries' bonds of brotherly love and respect carried forward from the legacies of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late King Hussein bin Talal.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said that UAE-Jordan ties are based on a strong history of cooperation and respect, expressing his hope that relations between the two countries will continue to prosper across all fields.

His Highness went on to say that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is invested in strengthening relations with Jordan and advancing cooperation in various fields so as to attain sustainable development in the Arab world and overcome regional challenges and threats.

Sheikh Mohamed also praised the role Jordan plays in addressing regional issues and developments, particularly those relating to the Palestinian cause and the Middle East peace process, as well as its concerted efforts in combatting terrorism.

For his part, King Abdullah II welcomed the visit of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his accompanying delegation to Jordan, emphasising that His Highness' visit represents a drive to further advance bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries across various sectors.

The meeting also saw the two sides reiterated their keenness to further develop ties between the UAE and Jordan, and to continue their support and cooperation efforts to confront the scourge of terrorism and extremism that threatens the security and stability of nations and peoples.