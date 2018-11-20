Hamdan bin Mohammed meets students of Dubai schools

His Highness also called upon enabling them to unleash their energy and harness it to serve the nation, which is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to prepare a generation that is able to lead and compete on the international level.

His Highness’s remarks came during a meeting with elite students representing various schools in Dubai and from different nationalities. The meeting was organised by the General Secretariat of the Dubai Executive Council in partnership with UNICEF to mark the Universal Children's Day.

His Highness listened to ideas and suggestions of students about the future of Dubai. "Students represent a beacon of future thoughts, and their ideas are progressive and wonderful. We rely on them to build the shape of the future, as our competitiveness and leadership are inspired from new innovative ideas. To keep pace of the continuous changes in the world, we need to listen to new generations," His Highness said. "It’s important to include future leaders in the making of today; which highlights the importance of my today’s meeting with students of Dubai schools, given their role in shaping the bright future of Dubai. I felt their passion that is inspired from creative souls, and I am happy with their team work spirit, which reflects their sense of responsibility toward the future of their city that they consider the best in the world, as well as their keenness for their sustainability and the continuity of its development."

Students attending the meeting presented seven projects they designed to make a difference in Dubai’s future based on their personal perspectives, where the General Secretariat of the Dubai Executive Council and UNICEF held a design thinking workshop to help students shape their ideas and thinking.