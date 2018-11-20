Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Jordan

King Abdullah II of Jordan welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his accompanying delegation at Queen Alia Airport, where an official 21-gun salute welcoming ceremony took place.

The King of Jordan expressed his pride over the UAE's historic ties with the Hashemite Kingdom and their mutual interest in developing and sustaining them for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The national anthems of the two countries were also played during the welcome ceremony. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and King Abdullah II then inspected the Guard of Honor.