MoFAIC organises workshop on ‘Arab Charter of Human Rights’

The workshop saw the participation of the Arab Human Rights Committee, also known as the Charter Committee, and many government and civil society organisations.

The workshop was organised to help promote the Charter and encourage relevant dialogue in the UAE, which ratified the Charter and is a member of the committee.

In a statement, Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Jarmen, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Human Rights and International Law Affairs, highlighted the UAE’s relevant efforts and its achievements in promoting and protecting human rights, including its work on women’s empowerment, gender equality, the rights of children, people of determination and elderly people rights, as well as on the rights of workers and its anti-trafficking efforts.

He also praised the work of the committee to encourage dialogue and mutual visits between its member countries, as part of promoting the Charter.

Mohammed Juma Fazee, Chairman of the Committee, explained the cooperation between the committee and the UAE, which began with the latter’s ratification of the Charter and led to the presentation of the country’s first national report in 2013, which addressed the Charter’s developments and its ratification by 14 countries.

The members of the committee presented working papers on the rights and freedoms included in the Charter, as well as on its formation.

The committee was formed based on Article 45 of the Charter, and its mandate includes examining primary and regular reports presented by its member countries about the measures taken to protect and promote the rights and freedoms mentioned in the Charter.

The UAE is one of the first seven countries to ratify the Charter in 2008.