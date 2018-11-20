Ministry of Tolerance launches 'Zayed’s Beacons of Tolerance'

The announcement came on the sidelines of the Tolerance Beacons Forum organised by the Ministry of Tolerance in Abu Dhabi in the presence of a number of federal and local senior officials and intellectual and religious leaders from various emirates.

The initiative is meant to strengthen the cooperation between the ministry and local governments, community leaders and relevant institutions in all emirates to ensure a bright future for all, Sheikh Nahyan said.

He also said, "Through the initiative, each emirate will have one or more beacons, which serve as lights for the society, offering programmes and activities that embody the teachings of Islam and the greatness of the Arab and Islamic heritage in tolerance, coexistence and peace, in addition to highlighting the positive progress of the UAE's march to achieve good, prosperity and stability for all."

Speaking about the initiative’s role, Sheikh Nahyan said that it will raise the awareness on the concepts of tolerance and promote its culture among all segments of the society. It will further support talented people to provide innovative ideas that can be adapted to serve its objectives, he added, noting that the beacons embody vision and achievements of Sheikh Zayed and the UAE’s pride in him as a great historic leader who was keen to guarantee a decent life for all and to deepen the principles of tolerance, coexistence and mutual respect in all.

The Zayed’s Beacons of Tolerance will focus on several areas, including education, community awareness, knowledge development, volunteer activities and the public service. It will work through a full coordination with all institutions to contribute actively to the march of society and the world without extremism or fanaticism or hatred, Sheikh Nahyan said.

He also reiterated its important role in organising community activities and events that embody the concepts of tolerance and coexistence that ensure positive communication between all communities in the country. Furthermore, it has a key role in promoting the culture of coexistence and tolerance worldwide, as well as introducing the world to the Arab-Islamic civilisation in the UAE, which is a successful extension of the Islamic societies and positive coexistence throughout the ages, the minister added.

The ministry will begin the coordination with the local governments to choose suitable places for the beacons in each emirate and take the necessary measures to establish and operate them to the fullest soon, he added.