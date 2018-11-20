ERC inaugurates health centre restoration project in Al Qataba on Yemen's Red Sea Coast

The event was attended by Dr. Al Hassan Ali Taher, Hodeidah governor and Saeed Al Kaabi, the UAE Humanitarian Operations Director in Yemen, and a number of Yemeni officials.

Al Kaabi said that the restoration and maintenance of the Al Qataba health centre are within the framework of the ERC’s development and service projects, and the restoration of vital facilities especially in the health sector on the Red Sea Coast is aimed at supporting the Yemenis who suffer from dire humanitarian conditions. He stated that the ERC continues to support the medical sector in Yemen through the restoration of health centres and hospitals and supplying them with the advanced medical equipment and medicine.

The Hodeidah Governor praised the Emirati support to vital sectors on the Red Sea Coast, especially the health sector and noted that restoring the centre and supplying it with advanced equipment is a part of the humanitarian actions of the UAE in liberated Yemeni governorates.