36,000 Yemenis benefit from ERC food aid

The distribution took place in 10 areas secured by the Saudi-led coalition along the Red Sea Coast, reaching more than 36,000 Yemenis, mostly women, children and the elderly. The aid is part of an ongoing campaign to ensure the provision of food, meet basic needs, and alleviate the dire humanitarian conditions caused by the war imposed by the Houthi militias loyal to Iran.

Additionally, the ERC continues to provide medical services to those in need in remote areas via its mobile medical clinics, with the number of people who received healthcare in Hodeidah reaching more than 4,500 since September 2017.