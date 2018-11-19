Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of Interfaith Alliance For Safer Communities Forum

During the meeting, held at the Al Bahr Palace Majlis, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the guests and hoped that the forum would come up with effective results that would contribute to promoting joint efforts to protect communities, especially children from various forms of crime through the digital world and the dangers of the Internet which is one of the dangerous social issues faced by modern societies.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the importance of international dialogue on the protection of children and transforming ideas and initiatives into a system of action, concrete steps and realistic solutions through the role of religious scholars to ensure a positive impact on the security of communities and promote a culture of children's dignity in their communities.

He also indicated that issues regarding the protection of children are deemed one of the most pressing social and security challenges globally.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi reaffirmed the keenness and permanent pursuance of the UAE to support the efforts and initiatives aimed to find mechanisms and frameworks to protect children from all forms of crimes and violations in various regions of the world.