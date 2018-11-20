UAE Sheikhs observe 48th National Day of Oman

Hosted here by Dr. Khalid bin Said bin Salim Al Jaradi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the UAE, the function was attended by Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; and Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and General Security, along with a number of senior officials and heads of the diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.